Texas suspends three players for Texas Bowl vs Missouri

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas has suspended three players for the Texas Bowl next week against Missouri, the latest challenge in an up-and-down season for first-year coach Tom Herman.

Sophomore receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, freshman running back Toneil Carter and junior tight end Garrett Gray were benched for Wednesday’s game in Houston for an unspecified violation of team rules. Texas also said defensive tackle Chris Nelson will miss the game against Missouri (7-5) with an elbow injury.

The Longhorns (6-6) are in danger of suffering their third straight losing season, the first two under coach Charlie Strong.

