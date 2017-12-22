Kansas man enters plea to sex crimes with a minor

PAWNEE COUNTY — Sentencing is scheduled next month for a Kansas man for child sex crimes.

On Thursday, James Thomas, 59, Hutchinson, entered a no contest plea in the Pawnee County District Court to one count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a minor 14 years of age, to wit: lewd fondling, a severity level 6 person felony, according to a media release from the Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett.

Had the matter proceeded to trial the State would have presented testimony that on the night of November 27, 2013, Thomas entered the room of a 14 year child that was staying at the defendant’s home in Larned for the night and placed his hands inside the child’s pajamas without consent, according to McNett.

After hearing the proffer of evidence and reviewing the defendant’s understanding of the consequences of his plea, District Judge Bruce Gatterman accepted the plea and found Thomas guilty of the amended charge. Sentencing is scheduled for January 18, 2018.

As part of the plea agreement, the defendant agreed to waive his right to appeal the conviction and will be subject to lifetime Sex Offender Registration.

Thomas was arrested by the US Marshall Service at his home in Hutchinson on March 30, 2017, without incident. He later posted a $35,000 cash/surety bond and was ordered by the Court to report regularly to Court Services, surrender his passport, not leave the State without Court Service’s permission and have no contact, directly or indirectly, with endorsed witnesses. He has been reporting as required since his release.