County Attorney rules on charges against Manhattan High football coach

RILEY COUNTY — The head football coach at Manhattan High School Joe Schwartz will not face charges of endangering a child in connection with the October 26, battery incident involving members of the football team, according to a media release from County Attorney Barry Wilkerson.

Riley County Police reported multiple teenage suspects kicked and hit two victims, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys.

In addition, two employees of the Riley County Attorney’s office have a child or relative who are members of the football team. The Riley County Attorney’s office has a conflict of interest which prohibits the office from determining what if any charges against the players. The Lyon County Attorney’s office has agreed to appoint a special prosecutor to determine possible charges in the case, according to the media release.