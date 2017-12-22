Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

County Attorney rules on charges against Manhattan High football coach

by

USD 383 discussed the future of the football program during the Dec. 20, board meeting

RILEY COUNTY — The head football coach at Manhattan High School Joe Schwartz will not face charges of endangering a child in connection with the October 26, battery incident involving members of the football team, according to a media release from County Attorney Barry Wilkerson.

Riley County Police reported multiple teenage suspects kicked and hit two victims, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys.

In addition, two employees of the Riley County Attorney’s office have a child or relative who are members of the football team. The Riley County Attorney’s office has a conflict of interest which prohibits the office from determining what if any charges against the players. The Lyon County Attorney’s office has agreed to appoint a special prosecutor to determine possible charges in the case, according to the media release.