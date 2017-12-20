Wednesday Sports Headlines

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Samajae Haynes-Jones came off the bench to score 27 points and spur No. 11 Wichita State past feisty Arkansas State 89-80. Haynes-Jones, who had scored a combined one point in his last three games, had 18 second-half points for the Shockers, whose lead was trimmed as low as four in the final 3 minutes.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Kassius Robertson scored 23 points with a steal in the closing seconds, Jordan Barnett had 22 points and Missouri hung on to defeat Stephen F. Austin 82-81 for its fifth-straight win. It was Robertson who missed two free throw with 13.5 seconds to play before his hustle led to a turnover with 2.7 seconds left.

UNDATED (AP) – The discrepancy in the size of their support staffs is one major advantage Power Five programs have over Group of Five schools. Power Five programs use those support staffs to assist in scouting themselves and to look at upcoming opponents well in advance. Support staffers also give Power Five schools a major edge in recruiting.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Keenan Evans led six players in double figures with 15 points and No. 21 Texas Tech blew out Florida Atlantic in the second half of a 90-54 victory. Davide Moretti scored 14 points, Tommy Hamilton IV had 13 and Niem Stevenson made four of six 3-pointers for all 12 of his points as the Red Raiders outscored the Owls 50-21 after halftime.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Trae Young had 26 points and tied an NCAA Division I record with 22 assists and No. 17 Oklahoma rolled past Northwestern State 105-68 in the Sooners’ first game since moving into the Top 25.

UNDATED (AP) – Media rights deals and the College Football Playoff have boosted revenue at all levels of the Football Bowl Subdivision. But the gap between the Power Five conferences and Group of Five has grown. The difference manifests itself in practical ways. Bigger staffs allow coaches more time to actually coach. Player well-being is more thoroughly monitored from practices to the training table. They also get more academic supervision and support.

UNDATED (AP) – Targeting penalties in the Football Bowl Subdivision increased for the fourth straight season to an all-time high. The NCAA says 188 targeting calls were enforced this year compared with 144 in 2016 – an increase of 30 percent. An analysis by The Associated Press found that the Pac-12 and SEC had the most players flagged this season.

National Headlines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – The Green Bay Packers have put quarterback Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve after they were eliminated from playoff contention with Monday’s win by the Atlanta Falcons. Rodgers missed seven games after breaking his right collarbone Oct. 15 against Minnesota. He returned on Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions as the Packers lost 31-24 at Carolina.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Third-ranked Arizona State has continued the longest season-opening winning streak in program history. Tra Holder dropped in 20 points and the Sun Devils improved to 11-0 with a 95-61 pounding of Longwood. De’Quon Lake scored 16 points for the Sun Devils, who were playing their first game since climbing as high as third in the AP poll for the first time ever.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay baseball’s highest luxury tax for the fourth straight year, owing $36.2 million after winning the National League pennant last season. The New York Yankees owe $15.7 million, marking the 15th consecutive year they are paying a luxury tax. The Giants have the third-highest tax bill at $4.1 million, and the Tigers are fourth at $3.7 million after both teams finished last in their respective divisions.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Rangers left-hander Martin Perez broke his non-pitching elbow in a mishap with a bull and is likely to miss the start of the season. General manager Jon Daniels said Perez told him he was startled by a bull and fell on the elbow. Perez was 13-12 with a 4.82 ERA in a team-high 32 starts this year.

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) – News organizations including Newsday are reporting the New York Islanders have won a bid to build a new arena on the grounds of the Belmont Park racetrack in Elmont. The Isles submitted a bid in September with partners including the owners of the New York Mets and Madison Square Garden to develop a new arena at Belmont. An official announcement is expected today.

