UPDATE: Suspect wanted for 2 recent Kansas bank robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two recent bank robberies and asking for help to locate a suspect.

According to a Wichita Police, 31-year-old Mack Colvin Jr., is wanted for questioning in reference to two recent bank robberies in Wichita.

The first bank robbery occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Fidelity Bank, 1306 N. Woodlawn. The second robbery occurred Tuesday at Wheat State Credit Union, 1400 S. Woodlawn.

Colvin is described at 5-foot-9, 230 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police warned if you come into contact with Colvin please do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately. The vehicle used in both robberies has been located by the WPD. If you have any information on Colvin, please contact the FBI, 911, or the WPD Robbery division at (316) 268-4518; or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

—————

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and released security camera image of a suspect.

On Tuesday, police responded to the Wheat State Credit Union in the 1400 Block of South Oliver in Wichita, according to a social media report.

This is one of several bank robberies in Wichita over the past few weeks. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911.