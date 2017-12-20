Thursday Weather

Thursday Patchy drizzle before 5pm, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.