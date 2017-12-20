Suspect jailed for 2015 shooting that killed 5-year-old Kan. girl

TOPEKA — It has been nearly two and a half years since the police responded to a drive by shooting in the area of SE Golf Park Blvd. and SE Fremont Street in Topeka.

The victim, 5-year old Lily Coates-Nichols, died from her injuries at a local hospital, marking the incident as the 6th homicide of 2015.

Topeka Police Detectives sought the public’s assistance for any information; officer presence was increased for several months following the homicide in an attempt to deter and decrease violent crime in the area and to receive any information possible in developing a suspect or suspects.

Now, nearing the end of 2017, Detectives have arrested a person of interest in the murder of Coates-Nichols.

Police took Jessie D. Hughes, 21, into custody and transported him to the Department of Corrections on charges of 1st degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.