Police investigate drive-by shooting in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY — Police in Manhattan are investigating a drive by shooting.

Just after 3:30a.m. Wednesday, the Riley County Police Department advised the public to avoid the 1500 block of Colorado Street while officers investigate what is believed to be a drive-by shooting.

Officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired. A short time later, a home was identified as being struck.

All occupants of the home are safe and accounted, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case, is asked to contact Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.