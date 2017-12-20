Police complete investigation involving Kan. high school football team

MANHATTAN – The Riley County Police Department has concluded its investigation into a battery report involving members of the Manhattan High School football team, according to a statement from RCPD Public Information Officer Hali Rowland.

On October, 26, The Riley County Police Department learned of the incident involving members of the Manhattan High School football team in the 3300 block of Robinson Drive in Manhattan, according to a media release from police.

Officers reported multiple teenage suspects kicked and hit two victims, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys.

On October 30, USD 383 spokesperson Michelle Jones confirmed members of the Manhattan High School football team were involved and the school district began working with law enforcement on the investigation.

Now that the police investigating is complete, the case will be submitted to the County Attorney’s Office for a determination on charges. In addition to the original battery offense, a supplemental report has been completed for endangering a child and contribute to a child’s misconduct. Police released no additional details.