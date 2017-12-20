Online deal turns into aggravated robbery in Great Bend

On Wednesday, December 20 at approximately 6:52 a.m. Great Bend Police Officers were dispatched to a residence to contact a subject that reported being robbed at gunpoint at Stone Lake around 6:30 a.m.

Officers contacted the victim and he reported that he made arrangements to meet the suspect at Stone Lake to sell property that he had advertised online. When the suspect arrived at Stone Lake, a black male, wearing dark clothing, pulled a handgun on the victim and demanded his property. The victim gave his property to the individual and was not injured.

The black male got into a red or brown, late 1990s Chevy Silverado pickup that was driven by a white male. The vehicle was last seen northbound on Washington, away from the area.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.