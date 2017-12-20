Kansas man dies in head-on semi crash

FORD COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Wednesday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Caleb Matthew Douglas, 28, Minneola, was northbound on U.S. 283 three miles north of Minneola.

The driver attempted to overtake and pass a northbound 2008 Dodge Ram driven by James Morley Young, 20, Minneola. The Ford struck a southbound Freightliner semi driven by Sofia Esther Ponce, 57, El Paso, Texas. Debris from the collision then struck the Dodge.

Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Zeigler Funeral Chapel

Ponce was transported to the hospital in Dodge City. Young was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.