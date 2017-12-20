Kansas man dies after crash with a semi hauling milk

RENO COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 6a.m. Wednesday in Reno County,

The Reno County Sheriff’s office reported a 2013 Peterbilt semi hauling milk and driven by 61-year-old Butler, Missouri man was eastbound on U.S. 50 one mile west of South Hutchinson.

The semi hit an eastbound passenger car driven by an 89-year-old Reno County man.

Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles, according to Sheriff Randy Henderson. The Reno County man was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Cause of the accident is still under investigation.