Great Bend’s light display placed in the top 50 in the country

For over 25 years Great Bend has been showing off their large display of lights during the holiday season. Others across the state and even the country have noticed the bright lights as well.

MSN.com released their list of 50 best Christmas Light Displays in America earlier this month, and Great Bend’s Trail of Lights made the cut.

Great Bend Interim City Administrator George Kolb was grateful the city’s staff volunteered to put up the thousands of lights around town.

MSN displayed a picture of the Mayor’s Christmas tree and lights downtown at Jack Kilby Square in their article.

Lights are also on display at Brit Spaugh Park, Veteran’s Memorial Park, and Historical Village Lights south of Great Bend.