Great Bend Fire Department adding staff

In 2016, the Great Bend Fire Department paid 1,856 hours of overtime to maintain minimum staffing levels. The Department is currently in the process of hiring firefighters to address the shortage that the department has been dealing with over the past few years.

That’s Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick who says they are adding staff thanks to a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant that the department received this summer that is being used to hire three new firefighters. The city council also approved the addition of one position at the Fire Department in the 2018 budget. McCormick says finding qualified firefighters who are also EMT’s is not the easiest thing to do.

The SAFER grant the city is utilizing to add staff will cover three years with 75 percent of the employee expenses covered for the first two years, and 35 percent covered in year three. Great Bend will have to provide 25 percent the first two years and 65 percent the final year of the grant. Great Bend will have to decide if they want to keep the three firefighters when the grant funding ends and the expense lands fully on the city.