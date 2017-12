DECEMBER 20, 2017

le=”text-align: center;”>

FOR SALE: 1993 FORD PU W/EXT CAB/NEW UPDATES. 282-2980

FOR SALE: HUMIDIFIER, 6′ PRE-LIT CHRISTMAS TREE W/STAND, 2 GEORGE FORMAN GRILL. 786-1945

FOR SALE: LG BLUE RAY PLAYER W/REMOTE. 653-7552

WANTED: 10 OLDER 6′ CEDAR FENCE BOARDS. 639-2934

FOR SALE: RUSTIC POSTS & RAILS, WASHER & DRYER. 894-0200

FOR SALE: 2000 HARLEY DAVIDSON, 4X8 UTILITY TRAILER. 785-735-8132

FOR SALE: BREEDER BOAR PIG OR TRADE, ROOSTERS. 282-4715

FOR SALE: MEN’S OVERALLS 34/36, CHILD’S WOOD ROCKING CHAIR, LONG JOHN TOPS & BOTTOMS L/32/34 792-9710

FOR SALE: AKC REGISTERED LAB PUPPIES. 785-658-5704

FOR SALE: 2008 CHEVY COBALT SS 785-798-5714

FOR SALE: COCKATIEL, MEDICINE CABINET W/MIRROR. WANTED: ELECTRONIC TOYS FOR CHILDREN. 617-3505

WANTED: 10′ SHEET METAL BRAKE. 923-5028

FOR SALE: 1997 CHEVY PU W/454 EXT CAB 4WD, 2003 CHEVY TAHOE, 1993 SUZUKI SIDEKICK 4WD. 617-8267

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 797-8057 OR 282-8079

WANTED: OLDER SUBURBAN W/DIESEL OR OLDER PU W/DIESEL 4 DR. 285-5398

FOR SALE: 2007 FORD F150 PU (FRONT END DAMAGE). 282-4917

FOR SALE: RAVEN GPS FOR THE FARM, MANUAL TIRE CHANGING MACHINE. 546-4751

FOR SALE: COLEMAN GENERATOR 42OO WATT W/HOUSE ATTACHMENT. 617-5815

FOR SALE: CASE KNIVES ASSORTED TYPES. 792-9580

FOR SALE: TRUCK TIRES 11R/24, 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE. 285-9353

WANTED: GLOCK 17 OR 19 282-4250

FOR SALE: INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BUS W/NEW UPDATES, JOHN DEERE ROUND BALER, MILEY 2 HORSE TRAILER. 785-885-4734

DUE TO HEALTH ISSUES THIS GENTLEMAN IS SELLING THE FOLLOWING: 1980 JEEP PU, 4X4, ½ TON 360 V8, 4 SPEED TRANSMISSION W/8’ MYERS SNOW PLOW. THE JEEP WAS PURCHASED NEW AND ALWAYS TAKEN CARE OF. IT HAS 74,000 ACTUAL MILES AND THE ASKING PRICE IS $4500.00. ALSO, 1978 JEEP PU 4X4 W/6’ BALE BED. IT HAS MINOR MECHANICAL ISSUES AND VERY REASONABLY PRICED. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 785-623-8804

FLATLAND FLEA MARKET IS HAVING AN INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE. 50% OFF STORE WIDE. EXCLUDES TV’S AND LAYAWAYS. EVERYTHING ELSE MUST GO. TOOLS PURSES, FLAGS, FURNITURE, THOUSANDS OF DVD’S AND SO MUCH MORE. 2110 KANSAS AVE. OPEN TUESDAY THRU SATURDAY FROM 10 UNTIL 5:30

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.