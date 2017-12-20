Cop Shop (12/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/19)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:31 p.m. an accident was reported at 661 SE 110 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/19)

Assault

At 12:09 a.m. a subject reported an unknown female came to his door at 1700 Lakin Avenue and reported she had been held at gun point. She left and officers could not located the female.

Shots Fired

At 3:57 a.m. a report of possible shots fired in the area was made at 1300 Stone Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:09 a.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & McKinley Street.

At 12:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 3929 10th Street.

Theft

At 2:29 p.m. Days Inn, 4701 10th Street, reported a theft.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.

At 4:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 1206 Patton Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:46 p.m. a report of lights on inside the residence at 1524 2nd Street and wanted it checked.

Shots Fired

At 5:51 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of Hubbard Street & 8th Street. It was fireworks.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:16 p.m. Kerry Savage was westbound on 10th Street and struck Davin Messersmith’s vehicle which was stopped in traffic.