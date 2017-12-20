Congressman Roger Marshall talks about his yes vote on Republican tax plan

The state of Kansas’ failed tax cut plan got plenty of attention leading up to Tuesday’s vote in the House and Senate that moved the Republican “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” bill one step closer to implementation. Opponents of the plan noted that Kansas tax cuts championed by Governor Sam Brownback had sent the state into the “red”, and that those cuts eventually had to be overturned in an effort to balance the budget. But Congressman Roger Marshall says he did his homework on both plans before his yes vote Tuesday, and says there are major differences between the tax cuts in Kansas and the bill that passed Congress.

Roger Marshall Audio

The Senate voted early Wednesday morning to pass the Republicans’ ambitious rewrite of the tax code.

The Senate bill was passed, 51-48, in a vote that didn’t come down until 12:45 a.m. The voting was along party lines, with all 48 Democrats voting against the legislation.

The bill now heads back to the House, where Republicans voted earlier Tuesday to also approve the measure. But a late technical objection by the Senate parliamentarian to three small parts of the legislation means the House will have to vote again on a revised version Wednesday.

The House vote on the bill was along party lines, 227-203.