Choosing an internal candidate for Great Bend Police Chief

The majority of the Great Bend City Council and staff at the city believe David Bailey will be a good fit as the next Great Bend Police Chief. The questions that surfaced at Monday’s meeting revolved around the selection committee and whether or not the decision to appoint a new police chief should wait until after the newly elected council members and mayor had a say in January.

Mayor Dr. Mike Allison defended the committee which he chose to select the next police chief.

Mike Allison Audio

The committee interviewed eight internal candidates. Allison mentioned their last external candidate hired was not a good one and caused the city heartache. Allison was referring to Cliff Couch. Couch resigned in September following a summer full of controversy involving his suspension and accusing city administration of misconduct.

The mayor assigned council members Vicki Berryman and Joel Jackson to the search committee along with several department heads including Scott Keeler, Director of Public Lands. Council member Dana Dawson questioned the formation of the committee which Keeler found offensive.

Scott Keeler & Dana Dawson Audio

Council member Brock McPherson was also curious about the notion that Bailey was considering retiring next year after 40 years with the department. Bailey acknowledged he brought up retirement but only because Couch kept asking him when he was going to retire.

Allison mentioned Bailey was the second choice to take the police chief position when the council decided to hire Couch in 2015. Bailey was confirmed as the next police chief by a 5-2 vote. Couch is currently serving as the Police Chief in Athens, Tennessee.