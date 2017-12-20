Accident near Redwing sends 23-year old Claflin woman to the hospital

On Wednesday, December 20 at about 10:37 a.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injury accident on K-4 Highway at North East 60 Avenue. The location was at Redwing.

Upon arrival Sheriff’s officers discovered a truck tractor and semi-trailer had collided with an SUV. Investigation at the scene indicates a 2007 Kenworth T-600 truck operated by Zachary Rabenseifner, age 23 of Great Bend, was westbound on K-4 Highway preparing to make a right-hand turn. A 2005 Nissan Xterra operated by Aubrey Alcorn, age 23 of Claflin, was also westbound. Investigation at the scene indicates the Alcorn vehicle attempted to pass the tractor-trailer unit on the right shoulder as the truck was making a right turn. The Nissan struck the right front bumper of the Kenworth, went into a skid and overturned.

Alcorn was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington and later transferred to a Wichita area hospital. Her condition is not known as of this press release. The truck driver was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Hoisington Fire and EMS units, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

K-4 Highway was closed for approximately one hour to clean up debris and conduct investigation.