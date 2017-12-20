2 Kansas teens jailed for alleged residential burglary

Just after 7p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1600 block of West Olive Street in Garden City for a reported residential burglary that had just occurred, according to Captain Randy Ralston.

The victim told police he had returned home and found a person leaving his residence out the back door. The suspect then got into a vehicle and left the scene with the victim following.

The vehicle description and location was relayed to Officers, and a traffic stop was conducted on the suspects in the 200 block of E Campbell Street. The suspects were arrested without incident.

The investigation revealed Melchior Dominguez, 19, and Raul Tornero, 18, both of Garden City allegedly went to the victim’s residence while he was not home, forced entry into the residence through the back door and stole electronic items from the residence. The suspects were seen leaving the residence by the victim when he was returning home, the victim called 911 and reported the burglary and followed the suspects until Officers stopped them.

Dominguez faces the possible charges of Burglary, Theft and Criminal Damage.

Tornero faces the possible charges of Criminal Liability of Another Burglary, Theft Criminal Damage.