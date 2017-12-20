2 Kan. women jailed after alleged fake shooting call during police chase

SALINE COUNTY —Two Salina women are accused of calling in a fake shooting and then faking a medical emergency while attempting to elude police during a pursuit.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Salina police officer recognized a 1998 Buick Century belonging to 41-year-old Kelly Rose Vermillion of Salina. The officer attempted to stop the Buick near the intersection of Ohio and Iron Street, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

The officer was able to identify Vermillion and knew she did not have a valid driver’s license, according Forrester.

Vermillion traveled south on Ohio, turning west on Edison, north on YMCA Drive, west on Kenwood Park Drive, west on Prescott and then north on Santa Fe.

While the officer was in pursuit, dispatch received a 911 call of shots fired at Casey’s General Store, located at 500 North Ohio. The reporting party told dispatch that a man had shot another man at the store.

Several officers responded to the store, talking to customers and employees but found no evidence of a shooting.

Vermillion finally stopped in the Salina Regional Health Center parking lot where she told the pursing officer that her passenger 39-year-old Mendy Befort was unresponsive.

The officer pulled Befort from the vehicle and medical staff began chest compressions. Capt. Forrester said that Befort pretended to be unresponsive for a short period of time until she was examined by medical staff and released.

Befort had a felony warrant. She was also in possession of the phone used to call in the shooting at Casey’s, according to Capt. Forrester.

Police seized 22 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia found in the car.

Vermillion was arrested for felony flee and elude, felony interference with law enforcement and multiple drug charges.

Befort was arrested for her active district court warrant, giving a false alarm and interference with law enforcement.