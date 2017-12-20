1 dead, 2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Kansas crash

DONIPHAN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after noon Tuesday in Doniphan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Sedan driven by Denzel Deion Chilcoat,

22, St. Joseph, MO., was westbound on Roseport Road just outside Elwood. The driver failed to yield at the stop sign at Kansas 238.

The Ford entered the intersection and was struck broadside by a northbound 2008 dump truck driven by John Charles Davis, Jr. 43, Oregon, Missouri.

Both vehicles entered the southbound lane. A southbound 1997 Ford pickup driven by Timothy K. Sherican, 55, St. Joseph, collided with the other two vehicles.

Chilcoat was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

Davis and Sherican were transported to the hospital in St. Joseph.

None of the drivers were wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.