Tuesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Svi Mykhailiuk hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Devonte Graham added 17 and No. 14 Kansas rolled to a 109-64 victory over Omaha. Lagerald Vick added 15 points and Malik Newman had 14 for the Jayhawks, while Daniel Norl led the Mavericks with 13.

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (AP) – Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs and chronic illnesses and their siblings. The 32,000-square foot home will be donated to Camp Barnabas. The mansion and land is near Table Rock Lake near Reeds Springs

UNDATED (AP) – Scott Frost is The Associated Press coach of the year after leading Central Florida to an unbeaten season and a spot in the Peach Bowl. Frost has already accepted the Nebraska head coaching job. But he plans to complete the season with UCF and coach the 10th-ranked Knights against No. 7 Auburn. Kirby Smart of Georgia finished second and Dabo Swinney of Clemson was third.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Marcus Foster scored 22 of his 32 points in the first half, and No. 25 Creighton beat UT Arlington 90-81 on Monday night for its fourth straight win. Foster made 8 of 10 shots in the first half as Creighton opened a 52-32 lead at the break. Khyri Thomas added 16 points and Mitch Ballock scored 14 for the Bluejays.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons remain one game behind New Orleans and Carolina in the NFC South following a 24-21 victory at Tampa Bay. Devonta Freeman rushed for 126 yards, including a 32-yard TD to put the 9-5 Falcons ahead by 10 midway through the fourth quarter. Levine Toilolo recovered a Freeman fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, and Matt Ryan threw for 212 yards with no interceptions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has been suspended for two games by the NFL following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Davante Adams. The Green Bay Packers wide receiver left Sunday’s 31-24 loss to Carolina in the third quarter with a concussion after being blindsided by Davis following a Carolina interception. Davis has apologized to Adams via Twitter for the hit and has three days to appeal the punishment.

MIAMI (AP) – Florida Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto reportedly has requested a trade following a team payroll purge that has caused Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon to be dealt elsewhere. A person familiar with the request tells The Associated Press that Realmuto’s agent told the Marlins that trading the three-year veteran would make sense for the rebuilding team because of his high market value. Realmuto hit .278 with 17 homers this year and is regarded as one of the best young catchers in the majors.

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll has Villanova at No. 1 for the second straight week after claiming 45 of 65 first-place votes. Michigan State remains No. 2, unbeaten Arizona State moves up two spots to third, Duke remains fourth and North Carolina climbs from seventh to fifth. Miami, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Xavier and West Virginia round out the top 10, while Wichita State falls from third to 11th.