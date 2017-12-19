Tuesday High School Basketball Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 47, Chapman 32
Andale 57, Winfield 32
Ashland 65, Kiowa County 63
Burlingame 47, Southern Coffey 33
BV Randolph 56, Onaga 44
Caney Valley 70, Cherryvale 43
Central Plains 53, Salina Sacred Heart 45
Cheney 70, Conway Springs 34
Clifton-Clyde 57, Linn 52
Cornerstone Family 59, Wetmore 48
Eudora 55, Baldwin 54
Garden Plain 68, Douglass 43
Gardner-Edgerton 55, Lawrence Free State 51
Goddard 58, Maize 56
Halstead 76, Mulvane 50
Hillsboro 53, Marion 41
Holton 50, Atchison County 19
Horton 55, Oskaloosa 44
Humboldt 63, Marmaton Valley 40
Logan 55, Oberlin-Decatur 36
Macksville 82, Cunningham 19
Marysville 64, Valley Heights 27
McPherson 69, Andover 34
Nemaha Central 53, Hiawatha 29
Olathe North 83, SM South 63
Ottawa 55, Louisburg 39
Phillipsburg 52, Beloit 37
Quinter 48, Hill City 43
Royal Valley 62, Riverside 41
Sabetha 47, Jefferson West 42
Salina Central 64, Wichita Campus 34
Scott City 43, Colby 35
Smoky Valley 50, Haven 40
Stockton 76, Golden Plains 29
Wabaunsee 49, Frankfort 30
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 45, Chapman 42
Baldwin 45, Eudora 28
Bucklin 57, Pawnee Heights 24
BV Randolph 50, Onaga 19
Caney Valley 44, Cherryvale 24
Central Plains 80, Salina Sacred Heart 21
Centre 48, Peabody-Burns 18
Circle 52, Augusta 33
Clay Center 47, Concordia 43
Clifton-Clyde 43, Linn 37
Conway Springs 42, Cheney 34
Council Grove 55, Northern Heights 40
Derby 48, Salina South 25
Ellis 71, Ness City 25
Frankfort 48, Wabaunsee 43
Frontenac 60, Coffeyville 37
Garden Plain 47, Douglass 25
Goessel 52, Rural Vista 47
Haven 49, Smoky Valley 28
Hill City 47, Quinter 35
Holcomb 49, Cimarron 43
Holton 40, Atchison County 33
Humboldt 69, Marmaton Valley 21
Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Fairfield 38
Jefferson West 57, Sabetha 36
Labette County 55, Fort Scott 46
Louisburg 64, Ottawa 37
Maize 56, Goddard 21
Marion 36, Hillsboro 35
Marysville 48, Valley Heights 38
McPherson 48, Andover 45
Neodesha 44, Riverton 25
Newton 45, Buhler 33
Oberlin-Decatur 40, Logan 38
Oskaloosa 25, Horton 20
Pittsburg 72, Chanute 70, 2OT
Republic County 35, Minneapolis 25
Royal Valley 81, Riverside 37
Russell 48, Ellsworth 38
Salina Central 65, Wichita Campus 43
Scott City 44, Colby 37
SM South 58, Olathe North 33
South Central 64, South Gray 39
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 55, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 39
Stockton 54, Golden Plains 43
Thunder Ridge 57, Osborne 28
Trego 47, Wheatland-Grinnell 34
Wetmore 57, Cornerstone Family 50
Wilson 55, Natoma 25