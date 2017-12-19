Thursday Weather

Wednesday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain before 3pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of flurries after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Christmas Day Sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.