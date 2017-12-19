Rebroadcasts of Great Bend City Council meetings to air on cable television

At the December 4 Great Bend City Council meeting it was determined to table discussion and action to have the live feed of the council meetings from the Facebook page be downloaded and aired on the City Channel 20 on Cox Communications. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes would be in charge of the procedure, and in her absence, the council decided to wait until she could provide information on the logistics of pulling it off.

Hayes attended Monday’s meeting and told the council the process of uploading the video of council meetings to be viewed on the cable television station would be easy and not cost anything extra. Hayes added having the video visible for outsiders could paint a bad picture of Great Bend depending on how the meetings unfold.

Christina Hayes Audio

Hayes says it would take one to four hours to upload the video to the Cox channel.

Another concern was that not everyone has Cox cable. Hayes noted there are 3,295 Cox cable customers in the 67530 zip code, and is heavily used by older citizens.

Council member Brock McPherson responded that many citizens do not have Facebook, and that adding the meetings to the city’s channel would help spread the word of what is happening at meetings.

Brock McPherson Audio

McPherson also wanted the meeting agendas to be published on the channel the weekend prior to the Monday meetings, but that motion was shot down partially because of the difficulty of reading the blurry scanned version and the time it would take to load the information.

With a 6-1 vote, the council did pass the motion to have the live stream downloaded and placed on City Channel 20 by the following Wednesday after meetings. The meeting broadcast is to run at least twice a day for a week.

