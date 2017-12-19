Police search camper, arrest 2 on drug charges in Salina

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges.

Just after 9a.m. Monday, an investigation led to police search a camper owned by Gregory Wolfe at a home in the 1000 block of North 12th Street in Salina, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

Officers found 5.8 grams of packaged methamphetamine, scales and other drug paraphernalia during the search.

Police arrested Wolfe and he is facing drug possession and distribution charges.

Police also arrested 46-year-old Michelle Hirsch during the search. She was in possession of a personal use amount of meth and prescription pills.