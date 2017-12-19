Police release image of suspect in Ellsworth drug store robbery

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have released a security camera image of the suspect. Just before 5p.m., police were dispatched to Seitz Drug Store, 206 North Douglas in Ellsworth, according to a media release.

The suspect is described a medium build white man, 6-foot-tall, approximately 200 pounds with a full but trimmed beard, according to police. Witnesses also indicated the suspect had acne or drug induced scaring on his face.

He was wearing a black Carhartt or Polar brand coat, blue t-shirt and jeans. He wore black ‘Mechanic’ brand gloves and a black stocking cap. He also was in possession of a black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect left the scene with an unknown amount of a controlled narcotic. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the crime or who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 or Ellsworth Police.