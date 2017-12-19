Police arrest Kansas man for stabbing incident

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for aggravated battery.

On Monday, a male arrived by personal vehicle at a Topeka hospital suffering from stab wounds, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

The aggravated battery occurred in the 200 block of NE Grattan in Topeka between subjects known to one another.

An investigation was conducted and police arrested Michael E. Frison Jr., 49, Topeka and booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated battery and possession of marijuana.