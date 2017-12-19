KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Lawrence
3. Olathe East
4. Manhattan
5. Derby
6. Washburn Rural
7. Olathe Northwest
8. Hutchinson
9. Olathe South
10. Gardner-Edgerton
5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Leavenworth
3. Shawnee Mill Valley
4. Newton
5. Bishop Carroll
6. Lansing
7. Liberal
8. Maize
9. Topeka-Highland Park
10. Wichita Heights
4A D1-Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. KC Piper
4. Circle
5. Labette County
6. Abilene
7. Andover Central
8. Hays
9. Augusta
10. Spring Hill
4A D2-Girls
1. Baldwin
2. Holton
3. Topeka-Hayden
4. Marysville
5. Hugoton
6. Andale
7. Clay Center
8. Burlington
9. Galena
10. Jefferson West
3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Haven
3. Garden Plain
4. Council Grove
5. Halstead
6. Thomas More Prep
7. Riley County
8. Russell
9. Beloit
10. Sabetha
2A Girls
1. Wabaunsee
2. Central Plains
3. Olpe
4. Hoxie
5. Meade
6. Jefferson County North
7. Smith Center
8. Kiowa County
9. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
10. Hill City
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Hanover
2. Centralia
3. Coldwater-South Central
4. Rural Vista
5. Frankfort
6. St. Paul
7. Montezuma-South Gray
8. Stockton
9. Valley Falls
10. Sylvan-Lucas
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Quinter
2. Waverly
3. Rexford-Golden Plains
4. Ingalls
5. Cunningham
6. Attica
7. Otis-Bison
8. Hartford
9. Kiowa-South Barber
10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley North
2. Lawrence Free State
3. OP-Blue Valley Northwest
4. Wichita Southeast
5. Olathe Northwest
6. Manhattan
7. Wichita North
8. Shawnee Mission South
9. Shawnee Mission East
10. Shawnee Mission West
5A Boys
1. Wichita Heights
2. Goddard Eisenhower
3. Topeka-Highland Park
4. Salina Central
5. Maize
6. Pittsburg
7. Maize South
8. Emporia
9. Blue Valley Southwest
10. Bishop Carroll
4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. Andover Central
4. Ottawa
5. Wamego
6. Augusta
7. Labette County
8. Bonner Springs
9. Spring Hill
10. KC Piper
4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Wichita Trinity
2. Topeka-Hayden
3. Holcomb
4. Wichita Collegiate
5. Andale
6. Marysville
7. Rock Creek
8. Burlington
9. Girard
10. Iola
3A Boys
1. Cheney
2. Silver Lake
3. Hesston
4. Nemaha Central
5. Belle Plaine
6. Perry Lecompton
7. St. Mary’s
8. Wellsville
9. Hutchinson Trinity
10. Sabetha
2A Boys
1. Central Plains
2. Hoxie
3. Yates Center
4. Salina-Sacred Heart
5. Pittsburg-St.Mary’s Colgan
6. Lyndon
7. Burlingame
8. Ness City
9. Macksville
10. Hillsboro
1A Div. 1 Boys
1. Hanover
2. ST. John-Hudson
3. Doniphan West
4. South Gray
5. Osborne
6. Dighton
7. St. Paul
8. Clifton-Clyde
9. Pike Valley
10. Rural Vista
1A Div. 2 Boys
1. Otis-Bison
2. McPherson-Elyria Christian
3. Attica
4. Logan
5 . Rozel-Pawnee Heights
6. Almena- Northern Valley
7. Kiowa-South Barber
8. Southern Cloud-(Miltonvale/Glasco)
9. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
10. Linn