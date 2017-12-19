John O’Connor

December 19, 2017

Wow, lookee that, it’s already Christmas eve week, and as luck would have it, it’s also Week 332 of this exercise in Typing Until You Get It Right.

Personal note: this feature is a bit late this week to the death of Sally’s Dad Al Kroeker, who passed early Monday at the age of 100. He was a truly great man.

Another note: we’ll be taking a break next week due to all the holiday festivities, so our next visit here will appear on Tuesday January 2.

As usual, you can reply to anything here by sending me an e-mail at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. Yes, I wish the ‘Comments’ section was operational, but until it is, just drop me an e-mail. We will faithfully note your comments in our next post.

I was thinking today about our family’s procedure for picking out Christmas trees ‘back in the day’ when I was a kid. The Old Man was a bit tight with his wallet, so he would practice ‘brinksmanship’ each year, hoping he could time the purchase just right and get a good tree at the lowest possible price.

We lived a block away from Al Krainik’s (“cry nick”) gas station. Part of Al’s property was vacant except for maybe a few dead engines or tired transmissions laying around, so each December he turned his spare space into a Christmas tree lot.

The Old Man would ignore Al for the first two weeks or so of the ‘season.’ Don’t worry, he’d say, Al is gonna sell out and order more, so we’ll wait until that second shipment shows up because he’ll drop the prices then. Nowadays, of course, most tree sellers get one shipment and that’s it, but back in the ‘50s (at least in Wisconsin) the tree lots would get two or three shipments because demand was high, and after all, no self-respecting family would have a fakey-looking artificial tree, and definitely not one of those ‘new-fangled’ aluminum trees. By the way, a lot of those aluminum trees, complete with tri-color rotating flood light, were made right in my home town of Manitowoc by the National Tinsel Company. Love that name.

We were past the second week of December and my brother and sisters were getting antsy for Something Green in the house. Don’t worry ‘bout a thing, quoth the Old Man. “Look, I was over there yesterday and he’s coming down on the prices already. Any day now the new batch will arrive.”

The new batch arrived. They were green alright, but something was wrong. I don’t remember what type of evergreen they were, and they looked good from ten feet away, but all the trunks were misshapen, like something had sat on them while they were growing. Part of the trunk would lean south but the top half would trend northward. But, said the Old Man, the price is right. He opened his wallet and dug out three one-dollar bills. (Equals about 30 bucks in today’s money. Estimate based on pure guesswork.)

We got it home and put it in the big red metal stand, tightened down the screws and stood back to look. The tree looked like it was in a hurricane. Maybe we can level it off, said the Old Man. We put wood scraps under the legs, one here, maybe two there, trying to get it into a reasonably vertical position. He took his big Stanley level and checked it out. The top half was good, the bottom, well, the bubble was not ‘within acceptable limits.’ If this thing was a plane, it wouldn’t have been allowed to fly.

Mom to the rescue. We’ll just decorate real heavy in just the right places, she said. You’ll never know the difference. Gobs of tinsel were strategically placed here and there, thick clusters of lights were situated in just the right location, every big fat ornament we could find was skillfully deployed. Mom directed all our efforts from her rocker and we got it done.

She was right. It looked great. We had our tree and Mom had the final word. “Next year,” she said, shooting a withering look at the Old Man, “buy the first batch.”

On to Trivia! Had a small but important batch of responses from last week. Terry got the Santa question and Joe did also, just a bit later. Yes, the life-size Santa Claus image was popularized by Coca Cola.

Mary Jo gave us more details on the St. Nicholas tradition and how it all started. Thanks!

Julie got ‘Rudolph’ as the hero of that “foggy Christmas eve.” That red schnozz was a pretty good navigation beacon.

Joe guessed ‘an ice cream cone’ at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair as the beginning of a young man’s invention which is still in use today. Nope, sorry. This device was designed to get a person from one place to another on water, and it was invented by a young man in the upper Midwest because he didn’t want his girl’s ice cream to melt. You can still see his name everywhere today.

Okay, that question is still open, as is the one about how Queen Victoria’s hubby Prince Albert changed Christmas tradition.

I’m dropping the ‘laundromat at 18th and Williams’ question. Haven’t had much response to it and the reader who suggested it wasn’t sure of the answer himself.

Okay, two New Ones: Where was Barton County Abstract located in the ‘70s and ‘80s?

What is an interesting fact about the song ‘Jingle Bells?’

Sally and I wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We’ll visit again on Tuesday January 2, 2018.

John