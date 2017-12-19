Deputies arrest Kan. man after finding drugs, gun during traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and weapons charges.

Just after 8p.m. Monday, police stopped a gold Pontiac in the 1600 Block SW 21st Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

During the course of the traffic investigation the driver identified as 26-year-old L’Rico L Faudell was confirmed to have a warrant for probation violation through another county.

He was taken into custody. A small caliber firearm, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. Police also determined Faudell was a felon.

Police transported Faudell to the Department of Corrections on a warrant, possession of Methamphetamine with intent to sell and felon in possession of a firearm.