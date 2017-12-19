Cougar Pantry set up to feed Barton Community College students

The Cougar Pantry started in mid-November and has distributed over 500 food and toiletry items to Barton Community College students since Christmas break started last week. The pantry is intended to help alleviate food deficiencies among Barton students.

Patrick Busch, Director of the Central Kansas Upward Bound at the college, says the need has been recognized across the country.

Busch says the organization hopes to finish their application soon to receive food from the Kansas Food Bank at a discounted price. That would make Barton only the third school in Kansas to partner with the state’s food bank, joining Emporia State University and Labette Community College.

The Cougar Pantry is located inside the library’s tutoring lab on campus during normal library hours.

Busch wanted to thank the Barton Community College Foundation Board of Directors for getting the project started. The Cougar Pantry has already received a grant from the Golden Belt Community Foundation, Walmart in Great Bend, and Delta Dental provided 200 dental kits.