Change order needed for 8th Street pavement project

The original contract for the design work of the 8th Street construction in Great Bend was approved for $47,500 to Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC). The Great Bend City Council found out Monday night that $14,900 more is needed to change the design.

The original design had 8th Street going straight across, connecting Grant Street and McKinley Street.

Great Bend Interim City Administrator George Kolb says the problem with the first design is that 8th Street did not line up with 8th Street on the west side of McKinley.

The change order will curve 8th Street to the south as it approaches McKinley to match up with the street on the west side of McKinley. Kolb stated the change order might require the city to acquire half an acre of land to accommodate the curved finish and cost the city an extra $8,000 to $10,000 in construction costs once the bids are sent out.

The change order will prevent the intersection from needing stop lights for now.

The City of Great Bend took out $832,000 in temporary notes for the project that will roll over into bonds. The unfinished road will be paved with three lanes and a curb and gutter on each side. The project is expected to start in early spring of 2018.