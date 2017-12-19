Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/18)

BOOKED: Lucky Baker of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended and no taillights, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Clarence Flores of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for interference with law enforcement, no insurance, illegal tag, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48 hours in jail. State of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole warrant for parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Trevion Birney on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Joel Munoz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, driving while revoked and failure to signal within 100 feet of turn, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juan Prieto of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond. BCDC case for interference with LEO with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Cathy Whiting of Great Bend on HPD case for interference with LEO, bond set at $2,500 C/S or 48-hour OR. Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,050 where $50 must be in cash and $1,000 can be surety.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on CKCC cases for probation violation with no bond. GBPD case for possession of controlled substance, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,800 cash only to be posted by defendant only.

BOOKED: Tyler Schwager of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Michael Mills on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Travis Newkirk of Hoisington on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Randy Dent of Dodge City on Central Kansas Community Corrections cases for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Courtney J. Veitenheimer on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kurt A. Woods on Great Bend Municipal Court case with no conditions. Woods was released for BCDC case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Shawn A. Cook on Great Bend Municipal Court case with no conditions.

RELEASED: Shawna Contrerez on Great Bend Municipal Court case with no conditions.

RELEASED: Joel Munoz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, driving while revoked and failure to signal within 100 feet of turn. $10,000 surety posted by TNT.

RELEASED: Cathy Whiting of Great Bend on HPD case for interference with LEO after posting bond through Ace Bail Bonding.