A lot of coffee consumed in 2017 through Great Bend Chamber of Commerce coffee hours

Out of 52 weeks of the year, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development organized 50 coffee hours. Every Thursday morning you can count on a chamber coffee at some chamber member’s business or organization.

Megan Barfield serves as the Member Relations Coordinator for the chamber. Barfield feels the coffee hour is a great way for companies to get people in their business and to find out more about what they do.

The Chamber of Commerce provides the coffee and there is an option to host the chamber coffee at your business or the Chamber office. The event starts at 9 a.m. with a presentation beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The Chamber also added 35 new members in 2017, conducted 24 ribbon cuttings, and organized two after hours gatherings.

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is honoring Member Appreciation Week this week through December 22. Stop by their office at 1125 Williams to enjoy holiday drinks and treats and to sign up for giveaways.