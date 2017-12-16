Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Budget Amendment Hearing and Agenda Meeting

Monday, December 18, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

BUDGET AMENDMENT HEARING – 9:00 a.m. Until Close

-This Budget Hearing has been scheduled for the purpose of amending the 2017

Operating Budget for the Road and Bridge Fund and the 911 Emergency Telephone

Tax Fund. Despite the efforts of elected officials and department heads, budget

estimates must be adjusted so that funds fall within budgetary laws.

Road and Bridge – The Road and Bridge budget amendment, if approved, will allow

for unanticipated revenue from state, federal and other sources to be used for

departmental expenses.

911 Emergency Telephone Tax – The 911 Emergency Telephone Tax budget

amendment, if approved, will allow cash carryforward from previous years to be used

for 2017 departmental expenses.

The Budget Amendments will be presented to the Barton County Commission to

receive public comment. Matt Patzner, Financial Officer, will present details.

CLOSE OF BUDGET AMENDMENT HEARING

AGENDA MEETING – Close of Budget Amendment Hearing Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the December 4, 2017, and the December 11, 2017, Regular

Meetings will not be available.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,

will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be

heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Cereal Malt Beverage License Renewals:

-Per K.S.A. 41-2702, no retailer shall sell any cereal malt beverage without having

secured a license for that business. When a business is located in the

unincorporated portion of the County, that application shall be made to the

Board of County Commissioners. Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present

the applications for 2018.

B. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Ms. Zimmerman will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded

Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office.

These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County

Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

C. AMENDMENT OF THE 2017 BARTON COUNTY OPERATING BUDGET:

-The Budget Amendment Hearing for the 2017 Operating Budget for Barton

County was conducted prior to this Regular Agenda Meeting. Mr. Patzner

presented the proposed budget amendments during the Hearing. The

Commission is now asked to consider amendments that will allow for the current

budget to cover the operating expenses for Road and Bridge and the 911

Emergency Telephone Tax fund. It is noted that these funds fall outside of the

General Operating Budget.

D. RESOLUTION 2017-19: A Resolution of Barton County, Kansas, Approving a

Certain Flood Control Project of the City of Ellinwood, Kansas:

-The City of Ellinwood, Kansas, has authorized the improvement and

construction of storm drainage areas of the City by restoring a storm waterway

to its original grade, replacing and upsizing culverts and restructuring and

upsizing storm water outlets all located generally north and adjacent to the

existing slough within the County and within three miles of the City limits (the

“Flood Control Project”). As a result, the City will ask that the Commission

approve and ratify the construction. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will

provide details.

E. BARTON COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING: Repair of Damage:

-The Barton County Office Building, 12th and Kansas, Great Bend, Kansas, was

flooded earlier this year after a pipe burst. Following that event, estimates were

received to repair the building damage. As TNT Renovations submitted the least

expensive proposal, that business was contracted to repair the damage. Work

included repair to walls, painting, installation of cove bases and cleaning the

carpets. It is suggested that the payment come from the Finance General

Account of the General Fund. It is noted that the County’s insurance company

will reimburse the $9,082.71 expense. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

F. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Replacement of Two Personal Computers:

-The Health Department is taking steps toward upgrading its current medical

records system to one that will integrate with other State systems as well as

keeping Medical Records organized and secure. Anticipating the purchase,

personnel reviewed the department’s computers and suggested that two be

replaced at this time. It is suggested that Equipment Replacement Funds be

used for this purchase. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will present details.

G. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Electronic Medical Records:

-Electronic medical records (EMR) are the digital equivalent of paper records or

charts at a health provider’s office. EMRs, typically containing general

information such as treatment and medical history, can help identify preventive

checkups and screenings for patients and monitor how patients measure up to

certain requirements like vaccinations and blood pressure readings. As the

Health Department has increased services over the last three years, the current

records software has not proven to be effective. After accepting bids for EMR

software, Ms. Schneider formed a research team to evaluate the application in

a live environment. After consideration, it is recommended that the

Commission approve the purchase of CHAMP (Nightingale Notes) Software.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

-Barton County Emergency Management will participate in the Kansas

Department of Agriculture foreign animal disease event to practice the state

and local agriculture emergency response plan. The exercise, named Phoenix,

will take place December 18-20, 2017, with the Barton County Emergency

Operations Center (EOC) being activated on December 19, 2017. Barton

County and Pawnee County officials have been invited to participate on

December 19 in the Barton County EOC. The EOC will be activated in the

Barton County Courthouse, 1400 Main – Room 101, Great Bend, Kansas.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, December 25, 2017, in

observance of the Christmas holiday. The Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office,

the Health Department and the Landfill will all be closed on Christmas.

Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

DECEMBER 18, 2017

9:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Roof at the Barton County Historical Society – Paul Maneth, Barton

County Historical Society, Board President-Elect

10:30 a.m. – Supplemental Audit Report for the Treasurer’s Office, Installation of

New Treasurer – Melissa Ille, Adams, Brown, Beran and Ball

11:00 a.m. – Mr. Hathcock and Ms. Zimmerman will continue regular discussions.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Shelly Schneider,

Health Director, is scheduled for December 21, 2017.

VI. ADJOURN.