Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Budget Amendment Hearing and Agenda Meeting
Monday, December 18, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close
BUDGET AMENDMENT HEARING – 9:00 a.m. Until Close
-This Budget Hearing has been scheduled for the purpose of amending the 2017
Operating Budget for the Road and Bridge Fund and the 911 Emergency Telephone
Tax Fund. Despite the efforts of elected officials and department heads, budget
estimates must be adjusted so that funds fall within budgetary laws.
Road and Bridge – The Road and Bridge budget amendment, if approved, will allow
for unanticipated revenue from state, federal and other sources to be used for
departmental expenses.
911 Emergency Telephone Tax – The 911 Emergency Telephone Tax budget
amendment, if approved, will allow cash carryforward from previous years to be used
for 2017 departmental expenses.
The Budget Amendments will be presented to the Barton County Commission to
receive public comment. Matt Patzner, Financial Officer, will present details.
CLOSE OF BUDGET AMENDMENT HEARING
AGENDA MEETING – Close of Budget Amendment Hearing Until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Minutes of the December 4, 2017, and the December 11, 2017, Regular
Meetings will not be available.
II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,
will be heard at this time.
III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be
heard at this time.
A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Cereal Malt Beverage License Renewals:
-Per K.S.A. 41-2702, no retailer shall sell any cereal malt beverage without having
secured a license for that business. When a business is located in the
unincorporated portion of the County, that application shall be made to the
Board of County Commissioners. Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present
the applications for 2018.
B. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /
Refunded Taxes:
-Ms. Zimmerman will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded
Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office.
These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County
Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.
C. AMENDMENT OF THE 2017 BARTON COUNTY OPERATING BUDGET:
-The Budget Amendment Hearing for the 2017 Operating Budget for Barton
County was conducted prior to this Regular Agenda Meeting. Mr. Patzner
presented the proposed budget amendments during the Hearing. The
Commission is now asked to consider amendments that will allow for the current
budget to cover the operating expenses for Road and Bridge and the 911
Emergency Telephone Tax fund. It is noted that these funds fall outside of the
General Operating Budget.
D. RESOLUTION 2017-19: A Resolution of Barton County, Kansas, Approving a
Certain Flood Control Project of the City of Ellinwood, Kansas:
-The City of Ellinwood, Kansas, has authorized the improvement and
construction of storm drainage areas of the City by restoring a storm waterway
to its original grade, replacing and upsizing culverts and restructuring and
upsizing storm water outlets all located generally north and adjacent to the
existing slough within the County and within three miles of the City limits (the
“Flood Control Project”). As a result, the City will ask that the Commission
approve and ratify the construction. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will
provide details.
E. BARTON COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING: Repair of Damage:
-The Barton County Office Building, 12th and Kansas, Great Bend, Kansas, was
flooded earlier this year after a pipe burst. Following that event, estimates were
received to repair the building damage. As TNT Renovations submitted the least
expensive proposal, that business was contracted to repair the damage. Work
included repair to walls, painting, installation of cove bases and cleaning the
carpets. It is suggested that the payment come from the Finance General
Account of the General Fund. It is noted that the County’s insurance company
will reimburse the $9,082.71 expense. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.
F. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Replacement of Two Personal Computers:
-The Health Department is taking steps toward upgrading its current medical
records system to one that will integrate with other State systems as well as
keeping Medical Records organized and secure. Anticipating the purchase,
personnel reviewed the department’s computers and suggested that two be
replaced at this time. It is suggested that Equipment Replacement Funds be
used for this purchase. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will present details.
G. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Electronic Medical Records:
-Electronic medical records (EMR) are the digital equivalent of paper records or
charts at a health provider’s office. EMRs, typically containing general
information such as treatment and medical history, can help identify preventive
checkups and screenings for patients and monitor how patients measure up to
certain requirements like vaccinations and blood pressure readings. As the
Health Department has increased services over the last three years, the current
records software has not proven to be effective. After accepting bids for EMR
software, Ms. Schneider formed a research team to evaluate the application in
a live environment. After consideration, it is recommended that the
Commission approve the purchase of CHAMP (Nightingale Notes) Software.
IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following
items, including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the
authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any
documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other
documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take
place throughout the day.
-Barton County Emergency Management will participate in the Kansas
Department of Agriculture foreign animal disease event to practice the state
and local agriculture emergency response plan. The exercise, named Phoenix,
will take place December 18-20, 2017, with the Barton County Emergency
Operations Center (EOC) being activated on December 19, 2017. Barton
County and Pawnee County officials have been invited to participate on
December 19 in the Barton County EOC. The EOC will be activated in the
Barton County Courthouse, 1400 Main – Room 101, Great Bend, Kansas.
-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, December 25, 2017, in
observance of the Christmas holiday. The Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office,
the Health Department and the Landfill will all be closed on Christmas.
Emergency services will be in normal operation.
B. APPOINTMENTS:
DECEMBER 18, 2017
9:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and
Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk
10:00 a.m. – Roof at the Barton County Historical Society – Paul Maneth, Barton
County Historical Society, Board President-Elect
10:30 a.m. – Supplemental Audit Report for the Treasurer’s Office, Installation of
New Treasurer – Melissa Ille, Adams, Brown, Beran and Ball
11:00 a.m. – Mr. Hathcock and Ms. Zimmerman will continue regular discussions.
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Shelly Schneider,
Health Director, is scheduled for December 21, 2017.
V. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial
consideration.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at 9:00
a.m.
VI. ADJOURN.