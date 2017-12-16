Larry Steffan wins the $10,000 Shop at Home for the Holidays Shopping Spree

Out of 58 finalists, it was Larry Steffan as the last person standing at Saturday’s giveaway day for the $10,000 Shop at Home for the Holidays Shopping Spree put on by Eagle Radio of Great Bend.

Steffan will now be able to spend $10,000 at any of the participating businesses with the promotion.

Larry Steffan Audio

For weeks, finalists were chosen at special live appearance days at area businesses and through in-store boxes at select locations. Steffan, from Chase, registered at Sutherland’s.

The finalists gathered at the Crest Theater in Great Bend for the giveaway Saturday morning. It came down to Steffan and Gary Hinson as the final two. Hinson was the Last Chance Finalist drawn earlier in the morning, but came up one selection short.

Steffan says Christmas will be extra special this holiday season.

Larry Steffan Audio

Steffan mentioned a new television and air conditioner as two items he is considering purchasing with his $10,000.

The 2017 shopping spree was presented by Bauer Computers, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, and Moeder Plumbing, Heating & Air Inc.