Kansas teen dies in crash with a semi

ANDERSON COUNTY — A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 10p.m. Friday in Anderson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Freightliner semi driven by Thomas Nguyen, 42, Houston, TX., was northbound on U.S. 169 two miles south of Welda.

The semi left the roadway to the east, traveled through the grass and struck a concrete culvert.

The driver overcorrected, re-entered the highway and collided with a southbound 2000 Chevy Tracker driven by Andrew K. Metcalf, 19, Independence.

Metcalf was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Feuerborn Funeral Home. Nguyen and a passenger were not injured.

Seat belt usage by those in both vehicles is still under investigation, according to the KHP.

The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes of highway 169 for several hours.