Friday Scores

From the Associated Press
BOYS SCORES
Abilene 53, Concordia 47
Andale 56, Clearwater 40
Andover 56, Valley Center 44
Atchison County 29, Hiawatha 26
Attica 50, Oxford 33
Augusta 45, Buhler 44, OT
Burlingame 48, Lebo 34
Carl Junction, Mo. 57, Galena 54
Central Plains 61, Larned 41
Cheney 56, Sterling 53
Chetopa 60, Altoona-Midway 48
Cimarron 59, Elkhart 22
Clay Center 63, Wamego 41
Clifton-Clyde 40, Onaga 16
Derby 75, Wichita Campus 74
Dewey, Okla. 74, Caney Valley 64
Doniphan West 52, Horton 34
Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 60, St. Francis 43
El Dorado 70, Circle 59
Ellis 57, Ellinwood 42
Ellsworth 47, Beloit 37
Emporia 62, Topeka 46
Erie 64, Oswego 34
Eureka 57, Flinthills 30
Fort Scott 64, Columbus 41
Goddard-Eisenhower 88, Dodge City 76
Greeley County 52, Quinter 39
Hays 44, Colby 19
Hesston 41, Kingman 13
Highland Park 61, Topeka West 52
Hillsboro 50, Southeast Saline 42
Hodgeman County 53, South Central 39
Holcomb 52, Ulysses 40
Hugoton 45, Goodland 38
Humboldt 57, Neodesha 51
Hutchinson 54, Great Bend 48
Iola 48, Prairie View 36
Jefferson West 42, Holton 33
Kiowa County 75, Bucklin 39
Lakeside 37, Chase 18
Lawrence Free State 56, Lawrence 49
Logan 68, Northern Valley 64
Maize South 70, Goddard 40
Maranatha Academy 73, KC Christian 49
Marysville 49, Chapman 46
McPherson 79, Winfield 47
Nemaha Central 72, Royal Valley 52
Ness City 88, Kinsley 32
Ottawa 52, DeSoto 39
Phillipsburg 45, Hill City 25
Remington 44, Bluestem 26
Republic County 57, Russell 48
Rose Hill 60, Wellington 45
Rural Vista 58, Solomon 20
Salina Central 48, Salina South 44
Salina Sacred Heart 51, Minneapolis 49
SM North 69, Olathe North 62
Smoky Valley 49, Halstead 48
South Barber 59, Argonia 22
Southwestern Hts. 59, Syracuse 35
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 55, Rock Hills 18
Thunder Ridge 50, Natoma 18
Triplains-Brewster 53, Western Plains-Healy 23
Valley Heights 55, Linn 34
Wakefield 58, Goessel 52
West Elk 66, Burden Central 24
Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Weskan 57
Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Wichita South 42
Wichita Collegiate 90, Mulvane 41
Wichita East 64, Wichita West 49
Wichita Southeast 70, Kapaun Mount Carmel 59
Wilson 55, Lincoln 36
CPL vs HOA Challenge
Berean Academy 56, Garden Plain 31
Wichita Independent 50, Marion 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abilene 53, Concordia 47
Andale 66, Clearwater 25
Andover Central 58, Arkansas City 48
Atchison County 49, Hiawatha 29
Augusta 36, Buhler 33
Burlington 65, Wellsville 33
Caldwell 43, Hutchinson Central Christian 40
Caney Valley 51, Dewey, Okla. 42
Carl Junction, Mo. 57, Galena 24
Central Plains 79, Larned 13
Centralia 67, BV Randolph 41
Chetopa 62, Altoona-Midway 13
Cimarron 49, Elkhart 38
Circle 57, El Dorado 28
Clay Center 63, Wamego 41
Clifton-Clyde 40, Onaga 16
Derby 51, Wichita Campus 8
DeSoto 54, Ottawa 26
Dighton 39, Wallace County 32
Dodge City 47, Goddard-Eisenhower 36
Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 52, St. Francis 40
Ellis 52, Ellinwood 23
Ellsworth 47, Beloit 37
Elyria Christian 45, Herington 31
Erie 54, Oswego 14
Eudora 45, Atchison 36
Fort Scott 59, Columbus 51
Frankfort 49, Rossville 34
Gardner-Edgerton 45, SM South 34
Girard 57, Liberal, Mo. 47
Goddard 54, Maize South 52
Goessel 58, Wakefield 18
Halstead 56, Smoky Valley 28
Haven 63, Lyons 43
Hays 44, Colby 19
Hays-TMP-Marian 52, Oakley 25
Highland Park 56, Topeka West 25
Hill City 58, Phillipsburg 29
Hillsboro 50, Southeast Saline 42
Holton 51, Jefferson West 32
Horton 52, Doniphan West 38
Hugoton 45, Goodland 38
Humboldt 51, Neodesha 40
Hutchinson 50, Great Bend 41
Independence 67, Coffeyville 23
Iola 37, Prairie View 35
Jackson Heights 56, Oskaloosa 45
Kinsley 52, Ness City 24
Kiowa County 56, Bucklin 30
La Crosse 51, Otis-Bison 47
Labette County 52, Chanute 36
Lakeside 37, Chase 18
Lakin 36, Stanton County 34
Lansing 63, KC Bishop Ward 37
Lawrence 63, Lawrence Free State 47
Liberal 47, Perryton, Texas 22
Maize 45, Newton 42, OT
Manhattan 74, Junction City 30
Marysville 49, Chapman 46
McPherson 72, Winfield 10
Mill Valley 57, BV West 24
Minneola 56, Pawnee Heights 18
Nemaha Central 67, Royal Valley 45
Northern Valley 47, Logan 34
Olathe East 35, SM Northwest 27
Olathe South 50, Olathe West 28
Olpe 57, Madison/Hamilton 37
Parsons 53, Pittsburg 51
Perry-Lecompton 47, Riverside 29
Pittsburg Colgan 46, Fredonia 39
Pleasant Ridge 56, McLouth 26
Pratt Skyline 34, Fowler 21
Quinter 59, Greeley County 35
Rose Hill 55, Wellington 34
Rural Vista 58, Solomon 20
Salina Central 48, Salina South 44
Salina Sacred Heart 51, Minneapolis 49
Santa Fe Trail 44, Osawatomie 28
South Barber 51, Argonia 36
South Central 64, Hodgeman County 43
Southwestern Hts. 43, Syracuse 37
Spring Hill 51, Paola 46
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 55, Rock Hills 18
St. Paul 52, Riverton 18
Stockton 79, Plainville 65
Thunder Ridge 50, Natoma 18
Topeka 45, Emporia 37
Topeka Seaman 51, Topeka Hayden 43
Triplains-Brewster 58, Western Plains-Healy 31
Valley Center 51, Andover 49
Valley Falls 55, Jefferson North 45
Valley Heights 55, Linn 34
Wabaunsee 56, Rock Creek 23
Washburn Rural 56, Shawnee Heights 33
Washington County 50, Wetmore 44, 2OT
West Elk 53, Burden Central 34
Wichita East 62, Wichita West 26
Wichita Heights 69, Wichita North 16
Wichita South 34, Wichita Bishop Carroll 28
Wichita Southeast 44, Kapaun Mount Carmel 31
Wilson 55, Lincoln 36
CPL vs HOA Challenge
Garden Plain 45, Remington 25
Inman 46, Bluestem 30
Sterling 45, Cheney 44
Wichita Independent 50, Marion 35