Children help with delivering food to Barton’s Cougar Pantry

Children who attend the Barton Child Development Center (CDC) help staff transport donated food items to the recently opened Cougar Pantry on campus at Barton Community College on Friday. The food was donated largely by staff and the parents of the children at the CDC. The pantry is intended to help alleviate food insecurity among Barton students. It comes at a good time when some students are unable to return home for the holiday break and will not have access to the cafeteria, which is closed until January 8. Barton faculty and staff also volunteer time and energy to host a potluck for students who return to campus for athletic commitments before break is over.