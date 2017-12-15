Police: Kansas man jailed for fight with crew fighting fire

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation with firefighters.

A Salina man was arrested last night for fighting with firefighters who were trying to contain a fire he set in his backyard.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Sheridan in Salina after report of a fire in a backyard of home, according to Police Capt. Mike Sweeney.

Jeffrey Cook, 31, had set a dresser on fire and flames had started to spread outside the fire ring.

The fire was determined to be unsafe and firefighters asked Cook if they could use his garden hose to extinguish it. Cook initially agreed but became agitated once they began to put it out, according to Sweeney.

He grabbed the hose and began thrashing around, spraying firefighters in the process. He was arrested by officers on scene and booked into the Saline County Jail for battery, unlawful interference with firefighters and disorderly conduct.

Capt. Sweeney said that it appeared Cook had consumed alcoholic beverages before in the incident.