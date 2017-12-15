Police find illegally altered shotgun, potential explosive during Kan. traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges following a routine traffic stop.

Just before 8p.m. Thursday police stopped a silver Toyota Camry for traffic violations in the area of SW Huntoon and Clay in Topeka, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

During the traffic investigation, officers located an illegally altered shotgun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and checks not belonging to the occupants of the vehicle. A potential explosive device was also located and the TPD Bomb Squad was called to further investigate and deemed it a homemade firework device.

James Harris, 33, was transported to the Department of Corrections on traffic related charges and Felon in Possession of Firearm.

Candice King, 34, was transported to the Department of Correction on warrants, drug related charges and identity theft charges.