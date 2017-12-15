Kan. man jailed for allegedly selling fake Wichita St. basketball tickets

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft.

On Tuesday, a 46-year-old man reported to police he purchased tickets electronically for a Wichita State basketball game and the tickets were fake, according to a social media report from police.

Investigators began working on the case to identify the suspect. A citizen also contacted Wichita Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow who also had purchased tickets electronically for a WSU Basketball game which were fraudulent.

Sgt. Woodrow, citizens and investigators all began working together and it led to the arrest of 33-year-old Derek S. Devlin for petit theft, possession of drugs, and warrants. He has previous convictions for robbery, theft and criminal damage to property.