DECEMBER 15, 2017

FOR SALE: 12 VOLT ICE CHEST. 200-7479

FOR SALE: 1947 JOHN DEERE MODEL A TRACTOR. 804-2425

FOR SALE: WINCHESTER 30-30 CARBINE. 786-5070

FOR SALE: 1995 CHEVY BLAZER (NEEDS FUEL PUMP) NEW UPDATES. 639-4660 AFTER 5PM

FOR SALE: HUMIDIFIER, 2 GEORGE FOREMAN GRILLS, SPACE HEATER. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 3 SETS OF OUTDOOR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS (CHASER) 786-4634

WANTED: 1# METAL COFFEE CANS. 546-1767

FOR SALE: MENS NEW KEY OVERALLS 54/30, WRANGLER JEANS 48/30, MONKEY DOLLS. 923-1006

FOR SALE: WHITE HOOD FOR A CHEVY PU. WANTED: OLD FARM MACHININERY. 792-9414

FOR SALE: 1993 FORD PU F150 W/EXT CAB W/NEW UPDATES. 282-2980

FOR SALE: PRECIOUS MOMENTS WEDDING ITEMS (NEW IN THE BOX). 793-6556

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET, 2 COCKATIELS W/CAGE. WANTED: SOMEONE TO INSTALL A DOOR LOCK, ELECTRONIC TOYS FOR KIDS 12 AND UNDER. 617-3505

FOR SALE: 5′ BOX BLADE 3PT. WANTED: 10′ SPEED MOVER, HO GAUGE RACE CAR TRACK. 785-731-5028

FOR SALE: GORILLA LADDER 11FT., YAMAHA TIRES & WHEELS, 1500 WATT GENERATOR. 793-0979

FOR SALE: 6′ CURIO CABINET. 786-8504

FOR SALE: 2 FLIP PHONES W/CHARGERS, SKIL 1/2″ DRILL, BLACK & DECKER GRINDER. 603-3907

FOR SALE: AKC GERMAN SHEPARD PUPPIES. 786-5255

FOR SALE: 36X80 INSIDE DOOR AND FRAME. 282-3364

FOR SALE: LIVESTOCK SHEDS, FLOATING STOCK TANK HEATERS. 586-8009

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 282-8079

FOR SALE: OVERALLS 34/36, THERMAL UNDERWEAR L/34/36, CHILD’S ROCKING CHAIR. 792-9710

FOR SALE: SMALL GIRL CLOTHING (NEW BORN – 24MOS), TOYS. 566-7215

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

DUE TO HEALTH ISSUES THIS GENTLEMAN IS SELLING THE FOLLOWING: 1980 JEEP PU, 4X4, ½ TON 360 V8, 4 SPEED TRANSMISSION W/8’ MYERS SNOW PLOW. THE JEEP WAS PURCHASED NEW AND ALWAYS TAKEN CARE OF. IT HAS 74,000 ACTUAL MILES AND THE ASKING PRICE IS $4500.00. ALSO, 1978 JEEP PU 4X4 W/6’ BALE BED. IT HAS MINOR MECHANICAL ISSUES AND VERY REASONABLY PRICED. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 785-623-8804

