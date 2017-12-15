Cop Shop (12/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/14)

Assault

At 4:57 a.m. an assault was reported at 2534 20th Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/14)

Assault

At 4:57 a.m. an aggravated assault was reported at 2534 20th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:23 a.m. a burglary was reported at 5906 Eisenhower Ct A.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:28 a.m. Adriana Kennedy was arrested at 2534 20th Street on a warrant.

At 6:12 a.m. Antonio Miller was arrested at 2534 20th Street on a warrant.

At 6:13 a.m. Nicolas Curtice was arrested at 2534 20th Street on a warrant.

At 6:49 a.m. Chet Wetham was arrested at 2534 20th Street on a warrant.

Narcotics Violation

At 6:49 a.m. a narcotics violation case was made at 2534 20th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:46 a.m. an officer arrested Courtney Veitenheimer on a Municipal Court warrant.

Breathing Problems

At 9:14 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2317 Washington Street.

Theft

At 9:28 a.m. Sutherlands, 5520 10th Street, reported a subject attempting to load items into his vehicle.

Sick Person

At 9:29 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2310 8th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:37 a.m. a report of someone damaging the back window on the residence at 5930 A Eisenhower Ct was made.

Injury Accident

At 10 a.m. a report of being hit by an unknown passenger car last night was made at 2337 Washington Street.

Theft

At 1:19 p.m. theft of pills was reported at 2600 Adams Street 10.

At 1:33 p.m. Dillons, 4107 10th Street, reported a male subject taking items from the store without paying. Subject left on a purple bike.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:59 p.m. an officer arrested Tammy Palacio at 1806 12th Street on an A&D order.