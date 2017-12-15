Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/14)

BOOKED: Antonyo Miller of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $500 cash only to be posted by defendant only. Ford County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,394.12 cash only.

BOOKED: Nicholas Curtice of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for two counts of aggravated battery, bond set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Adrianna Kennedy of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Travis Newkirk of Hoisington on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ched Dale Whetham of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond of $20,000 C/S. BCDC warrant with a bond of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Courtney Veitenheimer of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, she is to serve four days in jail.

BOOKED: Christian Leyva of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Isreal M. Klein on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Amber Demel on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Stacey Henderson of Great Bend for GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Deneva Steinert of Great Bend on CKCC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tami Palacio of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Mercedes Mater of Great Bend on CKCC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Bonnie Roth of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case on LEO after receiving an order to release. Released on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery on LEO after serving a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Chelsea Purcell of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia after receiving a $10,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Christian Leyva on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond was paid in cash in the amount of $500.

RELEASED: Stephen Arnold of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court after receiving an order of release.

RELEASED: Bryce Riegel on Hoisington Municipal Court case with an 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Israel Klein of Great Bend GBMC warrant for failure to appear. Bond paid in the amount of $2,000 surety by Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Andria E. Menges on Barton County District Court warrant with a $1,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: Amber R. Demel on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Stacey Henderson of Great Bend for GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through TNT.