UPDATE: Police investigate shooting near KSU campus

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate a Sunday morning shooting in Manhattan.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police officers responded to the 500 block of North Manhattan Avenue according to Riley County Police spokesperson Hali Rowland.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim who was transported by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police released a description of the suspect as a black male wearing dark clothing.

Police have made no arrests and did not release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riley County Police or Crimestopers.

—————–

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Manhattan.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police officers responded to the 500 block of North Manhattan Avenue according to Riley County Police spokesperson Hali Rowland.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim who was transported by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have made no arrests and did not release the name of the victim.