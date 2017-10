OCTOBER 16, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE ORGAN ( EXCELLENT CONDITION), COFFEE TABLE. 282-8562

FOR SALE: WASHER & DRYER. 793-3961

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES & RIMS 33/12.5/16.5 282-4715

FOR SALE: LARGE GREEN HOUSE W/NEW TOP/PLANTING BENCHES, VENTLESS PROPANE HEATER, 125 GALLON PROPANE TANK. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 2 WHEEL TRAILER, GO-CART, ELECTRIC RANGE. 639-2038

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. WANTED: CLOTHES LINE POLES 617-4311

FOR SALE: 2 HARLEY DAVIDSONS. 2003 SPORTSTER, 2007 ULTRA CLASSIC MOTORCYCLES OR TRADE FOR A 4 WHEELER. 770-0927

FOR SALE: ASSORTED DECOYS. 617-7908

FOR SALE: SOFT TOP FOR A WRANGLER JEEP. 257-8711

FOR SALE: TIRES & WHEELS FOR A YAMAHA GRIZZLY, 1993 JEEP WRANGLER. WANTED: HARDTOP FOR A TJ. 793-0979

FOR SALE: WIRE WELDER W/ACCESSORIES. 564-3247

FOR SALE: WOODWORKING BAND SAW, WALNUT LUMBER, AROMATIC CEDAR LUMBER. 793-2596 OR 792-5846

FOR SALE: RH HOLSTER. 491-1570

FOR SALE: 4 PAIR OF SCRUBS (M), PRECIOUS MOMENTS CHRISTMAS DECOR. 786-6996

FOR SALE: 1987 BUICK LESABRE, LIVESTOCK SHELTERS. 586-8009

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER SERIES (FULLY LOADED) ALWAYS GARAGED, JOHN DEERE 1990CCS NO TILL DRILL. 285-5288

WANTED: BATHROOM CABINET ABOVE THE COMMODE. 282-3364

FOR SALE: 2 KNICK KNACK SHELVES, 6 SUITCASES, 2 WALL LAMPS. FREE: PUZZLES. 617-9083

FOR SALE: 4 SETS OF GLASS & METAL SHELVES 6′ TALL, SECRETARY DESK, 7 PC PICTURE WALL SET. 617-5136

FOR SALE: 2003 3/4 TON FORD PICK F250, INFRARED HEATER W/ROLLERS. 923-5589

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER WORKMATE TABLE, 12 RUBBER TARP STRAPS. 793-8327 OR 617-0378

FOR SALE: OAK TRIM MIRROR 19X33, BATHROOM SINK. 793-2881

