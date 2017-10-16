Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Marvin Ellis Riggs Age: 92

Date of Death: October 13, 2017

Place of Death: Almost Home, Great Bend, Kansas

Date of Birth: August 1, 1925 at Rush County, Kansas

Parents Name: Lester and Josephine Emma (Smith) Riggs

OBITUARY INFORMATION

Marvin married Ruth Barker June 1, 1947 at Great Bend. She died September 5, 2004.

Marvin was employed as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service, Great Bend. A lifetime resident of Great Bend, Marvin was a devoted man of prayer and member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Great Bend, where he taught Sunday School, served as a bus driver and a Minister to Seniors. Marvin served his country in the U.S. Navy during WW II, in the South Pacific Theatre.

SURVIVORS

Three sons: Terrence Eugene Riggs and wife Shelia of Oklahoma City, OK

Dale Allen Riggs and wife Betty of Great Bend, KS

Keith Ellis Riggs and wife Kathy of Great Bend, KS

One daughter: Marcia Gwen Burhenn of Great Bend, KS

One sister: Neva Morris of Denver, CO

Nine Grandchilden

Seven Great Grandchildren

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Virgil Riggs and Gerald Riggs; and by two sisters, Gladys Radke and Marjorie Riggs.

SERVICE INFORMATION

Funeral Service: Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Time of Service: 10:00 am

Place of Service: First Church of the Nazarene in Great Bend

Officiant: Pastor Josh Foster

Interment: Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend, Kansas

Visitation: 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Monday, October 16, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home.

Memorial Fund: Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530